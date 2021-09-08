CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Fears rise over disinformation in California's recall election

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275HSR_0bpdSaFO00

Conspiracy theorists who once spread baseless allegations and disinformation about the results of the 2020 elections have turned their attention to next week’s recall election targeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in an effort watchdogs say is meant to further undermine faith in the nation’s electoral system.

But less than a year after technology giants came under pressure to monitor and squelch disinformation related to last year’s elections, groups dedicated to fighting conspiracy theories say the companies are letting bad actors run free.

Thirteen groups wrote to the chief executives of Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter last week, urging a new crackdown on disinformation — one that would run through the midterm elections.

“Today, with roughly two weeks remaining for Californians to vote in the recall election, many of the same disinformation narratives your platforms grappled with last November are at play once again,” the groups wrote. “And so far, Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube have failed to put in place the necessary safeguards to protect California voters from an onslaught of disputed, misleading, or outright false information about the election.”

“The false and destructive narratives on your platforms about elections are not going away. It’s time to increase your diligence and enforce civic integrity policies at all times,” the groups wrote.

The disinformation campaigns blanketing social media networks disproportionately target people who do not speak English as a primary language, those who track its spread say. Many common threads involve questions of integrity of mail-in ballots, which is how the vast majority of California voters cast their votes.

Spokespeople for Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube did not respond to requests for comment.

But California Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) has begun her own active campaign to combat disinformation. The secretary’s office has spent millions on television, radio and internet advertising to educate voters about the upcoming election and the unique two-step process involved in a recall.

“Election related mis- and disinformation poses its biggest threat when it leads voters to believe their vote won’t count or doesn’t matter,” said Jenna Drenner, a spokeswoman for Weber’s office. “We believe misinformation draws from confusion and concern, particularly given the unfamiliarity with the recall process, so we try to meet that confusion and concern with accurate, transparent explanations to commonly misunderstood questions, like breaking down the security features of our voting systems or illustrating how to vote on a ballot, to inoculate voters against election misinformation when it arises.”

Some watchdog groups are concerned that the disinformation surrounding the recall is aimed at an audience far broader than Californians themselves.

“The disinformation narratives about California are not contained within California. The individuals who are amplifying it have national platforms,” said Jesse Littlewood, vice president of campaigns at Common Cause, one of the groups that signed the letter. “When there’s an opportunity to lift up a narrative that focuses on California, disinformation actors grab that because it continues to activate their audience and their base.”

The groups say tech giants have restricted access to advertising data on their platforms that researchers used to identify those who spread misinformation and disinformation, a threat that persists both before an election takes place and after the votes are counted.

Polls show the recall attempt against Newsom failing. Surveys conducted in August and the first days of September show voters favor keeping Newsom in office by anywhere from a 4-point margin, in a CBS News poll, to a 19-point margin, in a survey from the Public Policy Institute of California.

But how the tech companies respond to disinformation ahead of next week’s elections will offer a preview of the midterm election landscape next year, when voters across the nation will be subject to the same bad actors using California’s recall to sow seeds of distrust.

“There is no such thing as an off year for election. The election conversation is not stopping at the borders of the electoral calendar,” Littlewood said.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

335K+
Followers
36K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Shirley Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Recall Election#Disinformation#Radio#Californians#State#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
California StatePosted by
Newsweek

Gavin Newsom's California Recall Election Odds Slashed Days Before Crucial Vote

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on course to defeat the recall effort on September 14 after his odds of beating the attempt to remove him were slashed over the past week. Bookmakers Betfair, which operates the world's largest online betting exchange, puts Newsom's odds of remaining in office at 1/8, while the odds that he is removed from office now stand at 4/1 on Sunday, September 12. This was a slight decline on odds offered on Saturday, which were 1/18 for him to remain in office and 6/1 for him to be removed.
Berkeley, CAMercury News

Editorial: Reject partisan effort to recall Gavin Newsom

Two months ago we urged California voters to reject the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling it an opportunistic, partisan effort to thwart the will of the people and a colossal waste of time and taxpayer money. Since then we have witnessed just how bad it can be. The...
California StateKEYT

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden likely to campaign in California for Gavin Newsom as he faces recall election

Joe Biden will likely travel to California next week for a campaign stop to provide some much-needed reinforcement to governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat facing a close recall election on 14 September.The president will spend the weekend visiting three different 11 September memorial sites, then will be expected in the Golden State, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.“We’ll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he’ll take early next week,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.Vice president Kamala Harris, a former US Senator from California, will also pitch in for Mr...
California StateDaily Trojan

The recall election should matter to California college students

The 2018 election in California was nothing short of predictable. John Cox, a Republican businessman, lost by approximately three million votes to former Democratic mayor of San Francisco and then-Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom. Californians voted, the results were what they had expected and life went on. Then the coronavirus pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy