Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Marks The Best Chance For Rain Over The Next Week

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Not a lot of rain is in the forecast over the next seven days with the best chance for rain over that period occurring today.

The next “best chance” for rain comes on Thursday with isolated showers possible as a trough of cool fall air punches in from the north.

The weekend is looking dry.

A cool front brings the chance for rain today with the best chance for rain occurring between 10:00 a.m. until noon in Allegheny County.

For folks living up along the I-80 corridor, rain showers will be around for the morning commute and will slowly work their way from the west to the east over the course of the morning. While I cannot rule out a rumble or two as the system slides by, this is mainly a rain event with no severe weather expected.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals likely will be anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch for most places. Places that see an isolated weak storm may see a little above a quarter of an inch but it appears rain totals of more than a quarter of an inch won’t be likely with the light to moderate rain rates expected.

Rain will be around on local radar all day long but for any given spot you really have around six hours of rain being possible as the front slowly passes.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, We will continue to have a spot rain chance on Thursday as we get a big shot of early fall air from the north as a trough drops down. New rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Friday is looking cool and dry.

We warm up over the weekend with highs in the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

