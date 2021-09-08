CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

WATCH: Tesla car outsmarts man claiming driver hit him with the vehicle

By Kenny Kuhn
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, September 3, Slidell Police arrested a man, for falsifying a police report, after he claimed to have been hit by a Tesla in a busy gas station parking lot. A Slidell Police Department report says, “Around 4:00pm, Slidell Police responded to the 1400 block of Fremaux Avenue after a man called 911 to report he was injured, after being struck by a Tesla. The man, identified as 47-year-old, Arthur Bates Jr., told officers the Tesla backed into him, causing him to fall to the pavement, and that the driver then fled the scene. Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Slidell Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Public Safetyteslarati.com

Tesla outsmarts man who stages hit & run by Model 3, arrest follows

Recently, the Slidell Police Department in Louisiana arrested a man who falsely claimed that he was hit by a Tesla Model 3 in a gas station. Forty-seven-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911 to report an injury after a Tesla Model 3 allegedly hit him. The Slidell Police responded to Bates’ call. An ambulance and fire truck were also dispatched because Bates complained of back, leg, and neck injuries.
Public Safetyinsideevs.com

Man Claimed Model 3 Hit Him, Tesla Cam Showed He Was Lying

What was this guy (a pedestrian) thinking when he intentionally bumped into the rear of a Tesla Model 3 that was reversing out of a parking spot? Had the car not had its array of exterior cameras that cover every single angle possible, he may have got away, because it would have been his word against the driver’s, but as things stand he just ended up fined, in jail and looking utterly ridiculous.
Public SafetyPosted by
97X

Man Caught On Tesla Cam Faking Being Hit By Car

A Louisiana man was arrested after claiming he was hit by a Tesla on a parking lot and being injured, but video footage showed otherwise. What most people don't know about Teslas is that the vehicles have cameras on every side of the car, and the car records everything those cameras see.
Public SafetyTacoma News Tribune

He told Louisiana police a Tesla hit him. The on-board camera tells a different story

A 47-year-old man is accused of lying to police in Louisiana after a Tesla’s on-board camera showed he staged being hit in a gas station parking lot over the weekend. Arthur Bates Jr. was arrested Friday and charged with false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response, the Slidell Police Department said in a Facebook post. The post include a 38-second video clip from the Tesla.
Slidell, LABlack Mountain News

Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story. Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.
Clearwater, FLLackawanna Ledger

22-Year-Old Good Samaritan Hit and Killed by Driver Who Then Stole His Car as Getaway Vehicle

22-Year-Old Good Samaritan Hit and Killed by Driver Who Then Stole His Car as Getaway Vehicle. Police have arrested a man suspected of hitting and killing a motorist before stealing the victim’s car to flee the scene. Dhimitri Andoni, 22, of Clearwater, Florida, was traveling on the I-275 near St. Petersburg at about 9 p.m. on Thursday when he stopped to help another driver who had apparently lost control of their … Read more.
Mill Creek, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Driver in stolen SUV hits patrol vehicle

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Officers are looking for a driver in a stolen 2008 silver Hyundai Sonata that hit a patrol vehicle Friday afternoon, Mill Creek police said. According to law enforcement, an SUV was reported to police because it had been acting erratically on Bothell Everett Highway near 164th Street Southeast, and was last seen pulling into an apartment complex parking lot.
Traffic Accidentsteslarati.com

Tesla seemingly harassed by Camaro driver, flawless instant karma ensues

There is a reason why Tesla classifies its Full Self-Driving and Autopilot systems as safety features. The world’s roads are dangerous, and highways are even more so. A driver could just be cruising peacefully without a care in the world one moment, and in the next, they could be evading a potentially serious crash from an overly aggressive driver. This seemed to be the case in a recent Tesla incident that has made the rounds online.
TrafficNew Haven Register

Another Tesla Has Reportedly Hit a Parked Emergency Vehicle

Another Tesla, apparently using the driver-assisting Autopilot feature, hit an emergency vehicle this weekend, according to CNN. Tesla’s Autopilot program is already the subject of a probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which pointed out earlier this month that since January 2018, it had found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.” In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.
Port Charlotte, FLyoursun.com

Missing teen goes missing again

A missing Port Charlotte teen was returned home in August -- and according to authorities, she ran away from home moments later. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Tuesday morning seeking information about Skyla Cekuta-Bolyard, 17. “Skyla was recovered once on August 20, 2021 and moments after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy