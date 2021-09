There is much hand-wringing and even outright mockery over former President Donald Trump’s Saturday plans for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Unlike former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama or President Joe Biden, Trump won’t be at a memorial or a plane crash site or meeting with surviving family members. Trump isn’t going for the solemn. Instead, alongside his son Don Jr., Trump will be providing commentary for a boxing match. These two heretofore unrecognized geniuses of the sweet science will be doing MAGA-friendly play-by-play from the Hard Rock Café in Hollywood, Florida — presumably before a raucous, maskless crowd.