Pittsburgh Pirates rookie reliever David Bednar is having a strong season. But how good is it in comparrison to rookie relievers in the franchise’s history?. The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired David Bednar as part of the Joe Musgrove trade. At the time, Bednar was the San Diego Padres’ top relief prospect. He was drafted in the 35th round of the 2016 draft. The Pittsburgh native never got a shot in the Padres’ pen, but now has developed into a high-end, high-leverage relief arm for the Bucs. His rookie campaign has been outstanding, but how good is it in terms of Pirate history?