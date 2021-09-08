CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Predicting the Panthers’ record in 2021: Brace yourself for a bumpy (but fun) season

By Scott Fowler
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two months before an NFL season begins is filled with a lot of walking from one place to another for players and coaches. Locker room to practice field. Drill to drill. Weight room to training room to equipment room. It’s a bit of a slog, and it’s hard to...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Ryan Santoso
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jets#American Football#Brace#Clemson#Hgtv#Cmc#Bank Of America Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets injury and scouting report for Week 1

There’s a calmness about the Carolina Panthers that wasn’t present before the 2020 season opener. Last season, the players, the system, and the coaches were new. There was no offseason because of the COVID pandemic. But Year 2 brings continuity. The Panthers host the Jets at Bank of America Stadium...
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Sam Darnold was shaped by a memory. Panthers about to find out ‘how special he truly is’

Mel Pasquale knows Sam Darnold in a way few — if any — in Charlotte do. “We love Sam!” he wrote in a text, elated to discuss the new Carolina Panthers quarterback. For Pasquale, the call is another opportunity to talk about his favorite NFL player, Darnold, who he watched grow up in California from age 5 to the starting quarterback of the Panthers.
NFLTacoma News Tribune

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14 in opener

If beating the team that traded him gave Sam Darnold any vindication, the fourth-year quarterback certainly wasn't sharing it. “No, not for me,” Darnold said. Darnold maintained his even-keeled persona after throwing for 279 yards and a touchdown and running for another score, helping the Carolina Panthers defeat the New York Jets 19-14 on Sunday for their first win in a season opener since 2018.
NFLheraldsun.com

Sam Darnold wasn’t perfect, but he was plenty good enough in first game as a Panther

Sam Darnold’s debut for Carolina wasn’t everything you would want, but it was more than enough to lead the team to his first win as a Panther in the first game of 2021. Playing the team that gave up on him after three years and traded him to Carolina, Darnold threw for 279 yards and accounted for two TDs against the New York Jets in Carolina’s 19-14 season-opening victory. He then steadfastly refused to talk about any “vengeance is mine” themes afterward, sticking instead to the script, just like he did on a sunny Sunday afternoon in which Carolina never trailed.
NFLYardbarker

Jets-Panthers Prediction: First Win For Zach Wilson or Revenge For Sam Darnold?

Coming off a two-win season, with an eventful offseason in the rearview mirror, Sunday is the beginning of a new era for the New York Jets. A new head coach and a new franchise quarterback will lead a young and unproven roster into Carolina, looking to begin the 2021 regular season with a victory over the Panthers.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets at Panthers score: Sam Darnold wins Carolina debut against former team, rookie Zach Wilson

It wasn't exactly the barnburner you were hoping to see, but things got extremely interesting before it was all said and done. The New York Jets were putting up little resistance for much of the game, but some late-game gumption by rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson gave the Carolina Panthers a real last-minute scare en route to escaping with a 19-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In any other season, barring you being a fan of either team, you'd probably would've glossed over this Week 1 matchup but, in 2021, you would've been foolish to do so, even though it didn't burn down the scoreboard. Headlined by Wilson working to outplay his predecessor in former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, it was the latter who leaves with the last laugh.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy