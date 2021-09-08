'Call to duty': Retired Cuyahoga Falls firefighter recalls search and rescue at ground zero

Tim Lombardi of Bath Township still has his dental appointment card from Sept. 11, 2001. Lombardi, now 66, was at the dentist on 9/11 for an 8:45 a.m. appointment when he heard the news that a commercial jet had crashed into the World Trade Center's north tower. He knew then that his plan to spend the day with his wife, Janice, celebrating her birthday (which was Sept. 12) would likely have to be postponed.