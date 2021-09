Two decades since narrowly escaping the collapse of the World Trade Center, Lodi resident Corey Daniel starts every day with a personal prayer. “I get up in the morning and just thank the Lord that I am alive, and I’m thankful for every day,” he said. “As a survivor, you know every day is precious, and perspective really does crystallize. It’s all about ‘make the most of today and live for tomorrow.’ I’ve been given a second chance in a sense, because it could have ended 20 years ago.”