TCL Extends Relationship with Activision To Bring Next-Gen Gaming to More Gamers Around the World

While they’re undoubtedly still killing it at the bank, it seems that our favorite game companies just can’t win over hearts and minds these days. From the global chip shortage sapping the available supply of next-generation consoles to the continuing pandemic causing both delays in the development of upcoming titles and a lack of spending money in their fans, this is not the year that Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo or any of their associated publishers predicted. I wouldn’t cry for them – they’re all still making billions upon billions of dollars. But recently, several controversies regarding the perceived missteps of game publishers and console manufacturers have given me pause. Gamers are upset for plenty of reasons – from hopes dashed, promises broken, and nostalgia being tarnished, among others – and taking to the internet to vent. That’s our right as consumers, certainly – but is it justified? When it comes down to it, just what do game companies ‘owe’ us gamers?