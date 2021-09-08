CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogi Dock Dramatically Improves the Work-from-Home Experience. Logitech is simplifying personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers with the launch of Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. With Logi Dock, Logitech provides professionals one sleek solution to optimize their desk setup and create a more productive workspace as many organizations transition to permanent hybrid workforces.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wharton
Person
Navdeep Saini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logitech Introduces#Home Experience Logitech#Google Meet#Microsoft Teams#Americans#Usb#Martech#Zone Wireless#Zone True Wireless#Marketing Technology News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Logitech built Bolt to make wireless mice and keyboards work better

Even though Bluetooth offers a convenient way for us to connect our keyboards, mice, and headphones to our laptops, the wireless protocol may not cut it in crowded office environments. Factors like congestion, reliability, and security may affect Bluetooth’s performance in enterprise settings, which has prompted Logitech to deliver a new wireless standard called Logi Bolt. And like Logitech’s Unifying Receiver for home use before it, Logi Bolt is designed to connect compatible Logitech peripherals — like mice and keyboards — to your business PC through the use of a USB adapter.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Logitech’s new dock is designed for a work from home world

Logitech has announced a new all-in-one docking station to make video conferencing easier for those working from home. The company's new Logi Dock will be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom when it launches this winter, the company said. In addition to giving remote workers and hybrid workers...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Logitech’s new Logi Dock aims to tidy up your work space

Staying organized in a work-from-home make-do setup isn’t all that smooth. With no IT personnel to assist you, setting up multiple peripherals, equipment and video conferencing software can be a daunting task for a few. That’s why Logitech has announced its new Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station built for the new realities of a post-pandemic hybrid workforce.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Is Looking To Make Desktop Chrome On Mobile A Permanent Toggle

Chrome on mobile devices could soon gain the ability to toggle into desktop mode on a more permanent basis. That’s based on recent reports, following a change in the underlying Chromium Gerrit code repository, spotted by Redditor Leopeva64-2. What would desktop Chrome as a permanent toggle mean for mobile users?
ElectronicsMac Observer

Logitech’s New ‘Logi Dock’ Combines a Speaker and Dock for Cords

On Wednesday Logitech announced Logi Dock, a product that features one-touch controls for video meetings, a built-in speakerphone, and ports for accessories. Aimed at remote workers, the Logi Dock is certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. It connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors — while charging your laptop up to 100W. One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner, more organized workspace.
ElectronicsHot Hardware

Logitech Combo Touch Review: Making A Laptop Out Of An iPad?

Apple's 4th generation iPad Air has a lot going for it. The A14 Bionic SoC at the heart of the device offers great performance in a wide variety of apps and games, and the 10.9" Liquid Retina display looks great under many different conditions. In fact, for some use cases, the iPad Air could rival a full-fledged computer, if only it had the necessary input devices to maximize productivity. There are numerous companies attempting to address this deficiency of the iPad Air though, including industry stalwart, Logitech. Recently, Logitech introduced the Combo Touch, a form-fitting series of cases for the iPad with its own detachable keyboard and track pad. Would this be enough to push the iPad Air from media consumption device to productivity machine? Let's find out...
ElectronicsBeta News

Logitech Logi Dock is a friendly docking station with integrated speakerphone

I'm a huge proponent of using laptops with docking stations. Most people want the portability of a notebook, meaning a traditional desktop just won't do. At the same time, people also like using a large monitor, keyboard, and mouse to maximize productivity at home or in the office. A dock or docking station transforms a laptop into a makeshift desktop, delivering some of the best of both worlds. This is a particularly great solution for remote users that are newly working from home.
Retaillifewire.com

Clean Up Remote Workstations With Logitech's Logi Dock

Logitech's new Logi Dock doesn't just want to tidy up your desk, it also wants to make it easier to manage remote meetings. If you've been working from home and feel like your desk is starting to get unruly, Logitech has a new docking station it wants to sell you. The Logi Dock, like the rest of its ilk, is designed to aid with desktop de-cluttering by way of acting as a stand-in for a bunch of power cords and cables. The kicker is it's also designed to integrate with remote meeting services like Zoom and Google Meet.
Technologynojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: Logitech Meetings Dock, Zoom & Microsoft Video Investments

This week we share the latest on a laptop dock for one-touch meetings, video device investment and acquisition, Microsoft Direct Routing certification, and wireless display software. One-Touch Meeting Controls Feature in New Logitech Dock. Logitech this week unveiled an all-in-one docking station, Logi Dock, that features one-touch meeting controls, a...
Internetxda-developers

Google Meet direct calling will let you make one-on-one calls without generating links

A new feature coming soon to Google Meet will make conducting one-on-one calls a lot easier. Like Zoom, Google Meet relies on URLs to invite users to video calls, and while this is fine for group calls, it feels a bit redundant and unintuitive for one-on-one calls. But soon, users will be able to initiate ad-hoc Google Meet calls without creating a meeting and then sharing the URL with the participant.
Computersmartechseries.com

Graphic Design Platform Piktochart Introduces Pay Per Download and Integration With Pexels

After expanding the benefits across all plans, Piktochart announced the option to pay per download in order to give Free plan users more flexibility. Piktochart further extends the benefits for users by allowing pay per download. Free plan users can get more from the visual communication tool without committing to a paid subscription. In addition, a new integration with Pexels gives new options when it comes to royalty-free images that can be added to visuals.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tafi and Highstreet Announce Partnership for Cutting-Edge Character Creation in Immersive Metaverse

Highstreet Selects Tafi’s Character Creator SDK for Virtual Marketplace. Tafi, the leading provider of 3D avatar solutions, announced a partnership with Highstreet, the world’s first commerce-centric metaverse, to bring Tafi’s avatars into Highstreet’s virtual worlds. This partnership represents Highstreet’s latest effort to refine its virtual marketplace by offering high-quality avatars...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sprinklr Introduces Modern Research Lite

A self-service solution for large enterprises to quickly discover critical brand insights. Sprinklr , the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, introduced Modern Research Lite, the easiest way for global brands to trial a lightweight version of Sprinklr Modern Research capabilities. Users can get started for free for 30-days with no commitments. Marketing, product, and public relations professionals can now discover AI-powered insights about their customers, brand, and competitors in minutes.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device is also a laptop docking station & a monitor

Increase your productivity when you work from home and improve communication with other remote workers with the Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device. It’s an all-in-one device that acts as a Google Meet device, a desk monitor, and a laptop docking station. Designed with a 27-inch Quad HD LCD screen, the Google Series One Desk 27 delivers clear visuals. So you can see content and faces as if they’re in the same room as you. Plus, the 5-megapixel camera offers a 100-degree field of view and can zoom and pan to keep you in focus. Moreover, this Google Meet device includes 8 microphones that remove ambient noise and amplify your voice. Additionally, starting and entering videoconferences is easy with a tap of a button on the ultra-responsive screen. Finally, connect your laptop to this device via a single USB-C cable to expand your workstation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy