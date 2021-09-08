Thousands of badgers to be killed as cull zones extended

Geronimo the alpaca did not have bovine tuberculosis, the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination on him show, according to his owner.Helen Macdonald has called on environment secretary George Eustice to quit, to chants from supporters of “murderer” at a demonstration outside Mr Eustice’s offices.Ms Macdonald accused government officials of hiding from her how the animal was killed and how they “tortured” him on his final journey.But officials at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) dispute Ms Macdonald’s reading of the results, insisting the post-mortem examination showed lesions, which will be tested in the coming months.The...