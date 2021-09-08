CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of badgers to be killed as cull zones extended

Dairy farmer Jan Rowe insists a badger cull is the only way to stamp out TB in cattle but Tony Dean from Gloucestershire Badger Trust disagrees..

AgricultureBBC

Badger cull: New control areas despite cull phase-out

Natural England has approved new badger cull sites as part of government efforts to curb tuberculosis in cattle. The seven zones are within Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and two parts of Shropshire. The government said supplementary badger culling would end in 2025 after previously announcing the end of new...
AnimalsTelegraph

Geronimo the alpaca dead: Condemned animal culled by Defra

After weeks of campaigning, thousands of signatures and heartfelt pleas for a stay of execution, it all came down to a few frantic minutes in a Gloucestershire field. Geronimo the Alpaca, whose fate prompted a nationwide campaign against his planned killing, was removed from his paddock and euthanised on Tuesday after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis.
AnimalsBBC

Cull of female deer 'to protect millions of trees'

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is to carry out a cull of female deer next month in an effort to control numbers and protect trees. The public agency said deer numbers across Scotland had doubled to almost a million from 500,000 in 1990. It said the cull was necessary to...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Passing Grizzly Bear Bluff Charges Men on Bridge

A pair of men must have got a heck of an adrenaline rush when a grizzly bear they were filming crossing a bridge decided it just might charge at them. And like so many bear videos we've seen, the bear goes from a gentle stroll to being peeved pretty fast.
EconomyBBC

Norfolk family firm selling lorries due to driver shortage

A family-run haulage company in the East of England is selling two of its lorries because of a driver shortage. W's Transport of Wood Norton, East Dereham, Norfolk, has been operating since 1985 and has a fleet of six lorries. Transport manager Helena Wright said the firm advertised for a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid hospitalisations moving in ‘alarming’ direction, experts and NHS officials say

Covid-19 hospitalisations are increasing at an “alarming” rate, experts have warned, putting increased pressure on the NHS as it struggles to cope with a spike in demand for emergency care and the largest waiting list on record.Figures show that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased by more than 1,000 within the last 11 days, jumping from 7,091 to 8,098 – a 14 per cent rise. In the previous 11 days, from 19 August to 29 August, the number of Covid patients increased by 590, or 9 per cent. Covid bed occupancy levels are now...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Geronimo the alpaca: Initial postmortem ‘shows euthanised animal did not have tuberculosis’

Geronimo the alpaca did not have bovine tuberculosis, the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination on him show, according to his owner.Helen Macdonald has called on environment secretary George Eustice to quit, to chants from supporters of “murderer” at a demonstration outside Mr Eustice’s offices.Ms Macdonald accused government officials of hiding from her how the animal was killed and how they “tortured” him on his final journey.But officials at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) dispute Ms Macdonald’s reading of the results, insisting the post-mortem examination showed lesions, which will be tested in the coming months.The...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Owner ‘absolutely devastated’ as Geronimo the alpaca culled

The owner of Geronimo the alpaca is “absolutely devastated” after the animal was seized from her farm and culled by Government vets, just days before a warrant for his destruction expired. Around 20 police officers arrived at Helen Macdonald’s farm near Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, along with four staff from the...
AnimalsShropshire Star

Geronimo the alpaca culled after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis

The animal was rounded up on Tuesday morning as other alpacas watched on from a nearby field. Geronimo the alpaca has been culled by Government vets carrying out a court-ordered destruction warrant. The animal was rounded up on Tuesday morning as other alpacas watched on from a nearby field, before...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Imports of heavily pregnant dogs and those with cropped ears or docked tails to be banned

Importing heavily pregnant dogs will be banned under government plans to crack down on trade in cruelly treated pets.Ministers are launching a consultation, seeking people’s views, on proposals to make it illegal to bring into the country animals bred for sale, with little regard for their welfare.Importing dogs with cropped ears or docked tails will also be outlawed, and the minimum age for importing a puppy will also be raised from 15 weeks to six months.Celebrities have driven a craze in recent months and years for owning dogs and puppies whose ears and tails have been cruelly cut short.Experts say the...

