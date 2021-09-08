CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Orleans by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Orleans County through 630 AM EDT At 557 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middleport, or near Medina, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Medina, Albion, Holley, Waterport, Lakeside Beach State Park, Point Breeze, Kent, Ridgeway, Shelby, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Lyndonville, Fancher, Barre Center, Knowlesville and Millville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

