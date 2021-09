Joe Manchin has again come under fire for holding up a $3.5 trillion (£2.5 trillion) reconciliation bill, which caused fellow Democrat Katie Porter to ask whether or not he was “more concerned about his corporate donors” than aiding Americans. The bill, which needs all 50 Democratic senators to pass the Senate, is among the largest bills to pass through both houses of Congress and is a top priority for Joe Biden, whose domestic agenda largely depends on the bill being passed. Mr Manchin wrote in an-oped for the Wall Street Journal last week that he “won’t support spending another...