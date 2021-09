The forecast is trending nicer for Connecticut in the near-term. The front expected tonight should be slower and eventually stall over Massachusetts. Strong thunderstorms are expected in Massachusetts and New York. Isolated thunderstorms are expected along the CT/MA border between roughly 2 to 4 am. It’s not out of the question we could get severe gusts, but the threat mainly lies to the west and north. Folks in the northern counties may hear some thunder tonight. Elsewhere, little to no rain is expected.