PolkaBridge Integrates with Polygon Full Stack Scaling Solution — Stake PBR on Polygon With Lower Fees and High APY
PolkaBridge development has been gaining steam and our first priority is a smooth / hassle-free launch of our “MultiChain Automated Market Maker (AMM)” decentralized exchange. Currently, we are present on the Ethereum blockchain and we plan to onboard the Polkadot blockchain fully, once it launches with all functionality. However, our mission is ensuring wide compatibility and offering our product to diverse communities. That’s why we plan to launch on Ethereum’s full-stack scaling solution Polygon.www.newsbtc.com
