CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PolkaBridge Integrates with Polygon Full Stack Scaling Solution — Stake PBR on Polygon With Lower Fees and High APY

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolkaBridge development has been gaining steam and our first priority is a smooth / hassle-free launch of our “MultiChain Automated Market Maker (AMM)” decentralized exchange. Currently, we are present on the Ethereum blockchain and we plan to onboard the Polkadot blockchain fully, once it launches with all functionality. However, our mission is ensuring wide compatibility and offering our product to diverse communities. That’s why we plan to launch on Ethereum’s full-stack scaling solution Polygon.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#Polygon#Solution#Smart Contracts#Polkabridge Integrates#Evm#Dapps#Curve Finance#Pbr#Bridge Pbr From Ethereum#Matic#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

What Cardano needs to continue making gains

The most awaited event of the year is about to take place as the Cardano Alonzo hard fork is close to being activated. The arrival of smart contracts on the Cardano network will be the first step in a huge overturn in the market. If it delivers as per expectations it will send shockwaves across the crypto space given its capabilities.
Computerszycrypto.com

Cardano’s Rumored Smart Contract Issues And Limitations Thoroughly Debunked

Cardano smart contracts testnet faced challenges on launch of first decentralized exchange (DEX) application, MinSwap. Problem has been attributed to Cardano’s novel eUTXO approach to smart contracts implementation that is facing concurrency issues. Several solutions are claimed to have been arrived at. Supporters of Cardano counter criticisms of the blockchain...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Ethereum Competitor Launches $300,000,000 DeFi Fund to Fuel Crypto Adoption

An Ethereum competitor is launching a $300 million fund to support decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation on its network. Blockchain company Algorand Foundation is putting 150 million ALGO, worth $309 million at time of writing, into the Viridis DeFi Program in an effort to fuel the growth of development on its platform.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
Hackernoon

How Rust and Elixir Read Ethereum and other EVM Smart Contracts: Functional Programming & Blockchain

The Series will focus on two functional programming languages: Rust&Elixir. I would like to share the thinking and practices of functional programming. The two repos of Elixir I prefer is **[Ethereumex](https://://github.com/mana-ethereum/ethereumex)**: Elixir client for the. Ethereum Smart Contract. Elixir is Elixir’s Elixir JSON-RPC client for. the. the Ethereum blockchain. Elixir will show the function of reading the. contract by Elixir&Rust in this article.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

An Algorithm may be the Solution to ETH's High Gas Fees

The open-finance movement supports reinventing the entire financial system and developing a borderless ecosystem. But if the entry cost (in the form of gas fees) is too expensive, then we are potentially limiting millions of users who want to enter the DeFi space. Currently, the number of new entities in the Ethereum network grew so much that the average transaction fee skyrocketed to almost $75. Polygon network became so popular that it recorded 7.5 million transactions, whereas Ethereum performed only 1.5million.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Will The Cardano Smart Contracts Upgrade Trigger A “Sell The News” Event?

Cardano smart contracts upgrade is almost upon us. With just three days left, there is a lot of speculation as to what the price of the digital asset will do until then. The weeks leading up to the launch have seen the asset hit multiple new all-time highs. That is until the crash that rocked the market on September 7th. Cardano suffered an 18% flash crash that saw it lose most of its gains for the previous weeks.
Marketsinvezz.com

Should you invest in Polygon after its integration of the Mina Protocol?

Polygon has announced its integration of the Mina Protocol. This is a move that bridges privacy to the Ethereum Scaling Solution. It was chosen due to its easy synching and low hardware demands. Polygon MATIC/USD is a Layer-2 scaling solution built for Ethereum, which aims to improve the speed while...
MarketsNEWSBTC

What the Alonzo Upgrade Means for Cardano

As decentralized finance (DeFi) gains momentum, not only is Ethereum hitting the big leagues, but now alternative blockchain platform Cardano is also gearing up to make its own DeFi debut with the launch of smart contracts. Cardano’s upcoming Alonzo upgrade is due in mid-September and will usher in the long-awaited...
Marketsinvesting.com

PlutuSwap Aims To Be The Next Big DEX On The Cardano Blockchain

PlutuSwap races against time in the development of its Automated Market Maker platform, which they promised that when launched, it will be the choice DEX/AMM platform for the Cardano Blockchain. Plutuswap is a decentralized exchange using the Extended Automated Market Maker (EAMM) protocol as its backbone, built on the Cardano...
Marketscryptonews.com

Cardano Native DeFi Protocol ADAlend Sells Out Seed Round in 1 Hour

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. ADAlend.finance , a protocol that is bringing decentralized lending to the Cardano blockchain, has just sold out its private sale in less than one hour. Seven private angel investors have purchased the entire seed allocation of 1.8 Million Cardano native ADAL tokens for 540,000 USD.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Protocol Team to Scale Ethereum Through Polygon PoS Integration

Has established Protocol, a team that will be working on scaling Ethereum by integrating it with other solutions. Its first scaling solution to be implemented will be Polygon PoS. The Coinbase Protocol team is an experienced group of engineers at Coinbase focused on contributing to scaling blockchains and community building....
Marketscoingeek.com

BSV is a technology, not an investment

This week, the topic seems to be one that shouldn’t need to be highlighted but given how the markets seem to be able to remain irrational longer than many people can remain solvent1*, I figure it is well overdue to state the obvious thing that BSV isn’t. Bitcoin is NOT...
Computersdecrypt.co

Cardano Vies With Ethereum for Most Active Developers: Report

Ethereum and Cardano ranked first and second for most active monthly developers. Cardano beat Ethereum on the number of Github commits per month. The developers behind Cardano, a proof-of-stake blockchain that aims to compete with Ethereum as a playground for decentralized applications and NFTs, is getting ready for its much anticipated Alonzo update this weekend.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Dharma Completes Polygon Integration

an Ethereum wallet that directly connects with users’ banks, has completed its integration with the Polygon network. The integration will now enable users to purchase virtually any DeFi token directly from their US-based bank account without paying gas fees. Full Dharma wallet support for Polygon enables users to manage...
MarketsNEWSBTC

DeFi Yield Protocol Expands its Ecosystem by Introducing a Launchpad Platform

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced on Twitter that it would soon introduce a Launchpad to its ecosystem. According to the 5th September tweet, the Launchpad will introduce some critical features, which should serve as a gateway for high-quality crypto projects. The Launchpad should be an excellent addition to DYP’s decentralized...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Ergo Invites Crypto and Blockchain Community to ERGOHACK II

As cryptocurrencies continue to gain more traction towards mass adoption, it is important to revisit the inspiration for the genesis of blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies offer the promise of a decentralized finance (DeFi) future and an alternative to economic models that continue to limit the way citizens control their money. Ergo’s platform was born out of a desire to create the tools necessary to empower the average citizen and decrease the centralized power of money.
EconomyNEWSBTC

A Green Solution to Ethereum’s Problems – An Australian Start-up Is Changing the Blockchain Mining Game

In March of 2021, Elon Musk wiped out $300 billion in Bitcoin’s value with a single tweet. In short, his message was that for environmental reasons, Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin as payment. He went further than just a tweet, and in May, Tesla announced it would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment. Elon is not alone, as many have expressed concerns over the amount of energy required to mine Bitcoin and several other leading cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, which facilitates 4,000+ DApps on its platform. However, Australian start-up zkTube Labs is here to change the impact mining has on the environment and, in the process, solve some of Ethereum’s congestion and high gas fee problems without compromising security.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Tokel: Leading the Future of Tokenization

Tokel is an innovative and unique venture. It is a dedicated NFT and Token creation platform designed to make it easy for anyone to launch and manage a token or NFT. Tokel is a new ecosystem for token projects, or projects looking to utilize tokens to launch and thrive. Token creators will be able to capitalize from their decentralized NFT marketplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy