PolkaBridge Integrates with Polygon Full Stack Scaling Solution — Stake PBR on Polygon With Lower Fees and High APY

In March of 2021, Elon Musk wiped out $300 billion in Bitcoin’s value with a single tweet. In short, his message was that for environmental reasons, Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin as payment. He went further than just a tweet, and in May, Tesla announced it would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment. Elon is not alone, as many have expressed concerns over the amount of energy required to mine Bitcoin and several other leading cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, which facilitates 4,000+ DApps on its platform. However, Australian start-up zkTube Labs is here to change the impact mining has on the environment and, in the process, solve some of Ethereum’s congestion and high gas fee problems without compromising security.