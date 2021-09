When Amir Rowell was a little kid, he fell in love with football before ever playing it. And football promptly broke his heart. “I tried out for Junior Lightning (in Pop Warner) but my weight was too heavy so I didn’t get to play,” the Lawrence High senior said. “I was really upset. I cried. I just tried to do it the one time and then waited until high school. My mom was like ‘Don’t worry about it, you’re gonna kill it in high school.’ She was always on my side.”