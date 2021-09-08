Here’s Your Ultimate Jersey Shore Top Autumn Destination Guide 2021

I am a dress person: if given the option, I would choose a dress over pants or shorts any day. I find them to be more comfortable, and I also like the way they look on me. Plus, they're an outfit in and of themselves, so when I'm running late and have to leave the house quickly (which is more often than I'd like), a dress is an easy option I always turn to. When it comes to styles, I like lots of different shapes, but I own exclusively minidresses. They're flirty and fun, they can be dressed up or down, and they make me feel youthful and vibrant. Minidresses can be worn any time of year, and if you're transitioning from summer to fall, style them with tall boots or tights. I've done the hard work for you and scoured the internet to find exactly what you've been looking for. Here it is; the ultimate guide to minidresses in 2021.