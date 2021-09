Brentford have already taken five points from Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but Thomas Frank feels Brighton will present their “toughest opponent so far”. Thehosts will certainly look in fine shape if they are still unbeaten come Saturday night but Graham Potter will hope to bring the form of their first two fixtures, which brought six points, rather than the home defeat to Everton. Victory for the away side would boost the notion that they can push for a top-half finish in the coming months. Nick Ames.