It definitely seems like Sega had a blast making extra content for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The playable guest characters that Sega has unveiled for the game within the past few weeks have turned plenty of heads due to their sheer outlandishness. Last week, Sega revealed what many would likely consider the most bizarre guest characters yet in the form of Hello Kitty and and Suezo from the Monster Rancher series. But it looks like Sega has yet to cease dropping bizarre character trailers on its fans, as the company just posted a trailer showing that a Sega Game Gear, Sega Saturn, and Sega Dreamcast, collectively referred to as the “Sega Legends,” will all become playable in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.