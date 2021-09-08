Met Gala 2021: 11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow

Walking the red carpet at the Met Gala is the perfect opportunity for a celebrity to celebrate the marriage of art and fashion , be it with a designer dress courtesy of Chanel , or at the hands of world-renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath .

In the lead up to sartorial event of the year, which takes places this year on Monday 13 September, celebrities will spend hours in a makeup chair as they have their tresses blow-dried, tousled and pinned into perfectly coifed do's, and layer upon layer of primer, fake tan, and eyeshadow applied to their flawless skin.

As we all know, with a busy schedule consisting of press tours, interviews, photoshoots and filming, an A-lister can’t be expected to research and source their own gowns.

Instead, that job comes down to their fashion stylists who spend months sitting on the FROWs of the most in-demand fashion house shows, jetting across the world to collect bespoke dresses, and having an encyclopedia-like knowledge of trends.

But just who are these fashion titans behind the most talked-about fashion moments of our generation?

Here’s out round up of the celebrity fashion stylists you need to know.