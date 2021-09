The first Sunday of the 2021 NFL Sunday took place one day after the 20th anniversary of 9/11. And the league was ready with a special national anthem to mark the occasion. Emmy Award winning actor Steve Buscemi narrated the start of NFL’s presentation, talking about how the United States healed after the tragic events of that day. But when he was finished, singer Juliette Candela took center stage, and began singing the national anthem from the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.