Morgan Wallen’s career rehabilitation continued this week with an award nomination from the Country Music Association. The controversial star is in the running for Album of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, for “Dangerous: The Double Album.” Although he’s been banned from competing in some of the key award categories -- ones that recognize him as an individual artist, such as Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year -- Wallen is eligible for Album of the Year because his collaborators are named, and would receive trophies if “Dangerous” wins.