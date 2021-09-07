CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

Cover picture for the articleFentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America, and it’s terrifying. As the pandemic looms for what seems like forever, more and more people are turning to self-medication. For many Americans that drug of choice is cocaine, the euphoriant commonly known as “the party drug.” It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the country and many of its users are everyday citizens who you wouldn’t describe as addicts. But dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. Comic Fuquan Johnson and two others died at a small get-together on September 4th from overdosing after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. But celebrities aren’t the only people dying from cocaine with traces of fentanyl. In August, six people died within three days in Long Island after a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl began to circulate in some of the island’s small towns. They were all younger than 40-years-old. Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska reported 21 overdoses from cocaine-laced fentanyl in just six days.

Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses

Throughout history, drug addictions have plagued the lives of so many celebrities. Drugs have always been a part of celebrity culture. Actors, singers, politicians, even social media influencers have all abused drugs, which has led to the deaths of some of our favorite celebrities. Imagine being poor, then one day you wake up with access to millions of dollars.
OPD: Eight deaths and 21 overdoses in six days due to fentanyl-laced drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Over the course of six days, from August 10 to August 16, Omaha Police Department (OPD), Lincoln Police Department (LPD), Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), and the Omaha division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seen eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses from fentanyl-laced drugs, according to a joint press release from all four law enforcement agencies.
Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Fentanyl: What it is and why it's so deadly

It was created as a prescribed painkiller with a potency estimated at 80 to 100 times that of morphine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, often appears as a small, blue pill with the number “30” and the letter “M” etched into its side. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has found 26 percent of tablets tested for the drug contain a lethal dose of 2 milligrams or more.
The other opioid problem

Last week, the inimitable Derek Ridgely wrote a mostly thoughtful explication of the current situation regarding the opioid epidemic in his “Extrospectives” column. Where his argument fell flat was in this paragraph:. “Ironically, while opioids are demonstrably effective for treating acute pain, their effectiveness in treating chronic pain has always...
Celebrities
Laced drugs increasingly dangerous

As drugs become more dangerous with each passing year, they are increasingly being cut with very dangerous drugs that can cause quick overdoses, such as fentanyl. For other ingredients, suppliers will sometimes cut the drugs with whatever they can get their hands on to increase their profits. Last year, a...
How Fentanyl Became One of the Biggest Causes of Drug Overdoses in the U.S.

The highly potent opiate is often found laced in other drugs and has led to a rise in accidental overdoses. In the early hours of Sept. 4, comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, along with one other person, died of a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose. It's a cause of death that's become increasingly common in the U.S. — in just six years, between 2013 and 2019, the rate of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
'Intervention' Host Ken Seeley Explains Fentanyl Epidemic, Comedian Deaths

"Intervention" host says fentanyl-laced drugs are contributing greatly to the epidemic of overdoses, and the recent deaths of 3 comedians prove dealers are playing a dangerous game. The renowned addiction specialist told us on Tuesday's "TMZ Live" ... fentanyl played a huge role in the U.S. recording nearly 100k drug...
Drug Overdose Deaths in 2020 Were Horrifying

The provisional drug overdose death statistics for 2020 confirmed the addiction field’s worst fears. More people died of overdoses in the United States last year than in any other one-year period in our history. More than 93,000 people died. The increase from the previous year was also more than we’ve ever seen—up 30 percent.
How to have an honest conversation with your kids about dangers of fentanyl

Deaths caused by fentanyl continue to plague the younger segment of the population. As of last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a minimum of 70,000 deaths over one year could be attributed to synthetic opioid overdoses, including thousands of teenagers and young adults. The Drug Enforcement...
“Benzo-dope” Emerging as the New Fentanyl

Plus: Religion and SUD in rural America, the importance of connectedness to recovery, and lax medical measures for seniors who drink. Add more lethal timber to the blaze that is the opioid epidemic: “benzo-dope,” or benzodiazepine-adulterated opioids, an escalating cause of overdose deaths. Other topics that piqued our interest are the harsh views toward people with substance use disorder (SUD) among churchgoers in rural America, the role a strong community can play in recovery, and the troubling lack of oversight by doctors regarding alcohol use by seniors.
