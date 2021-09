‘There won’t be a dry eye anywhere, certainly not on stage,” said one of the musicians before this, the first – and probably the last – performance by the Proms Festival Orchestra. UK musicians have had a relentlessly hard time during the pandemic, but freelance orchestral players have had some of the worst of it, and many have been forced to find other ways of making a living: one of the double bassists on stage, for example, is currently working as an undertaker. The Proms put together an orchestra of around 80 of these freelancers for this one-off concert, and the result was indeed an emotionally charged occasion.