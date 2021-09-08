CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified 31-year-old Amanda Tikkanen who died after a car crash in Georgetown Twp. (Hudsonville, MI)

Authorities identified 31-year-old Amanda Tikkanen, of Hudsonville, as the woman who lost her life on Tuesday after a car accident that happened on September 2.

As per the initial information, 15-year-old teen from Hudsonville collided with a semi-truck, causing serious injuries to herself and her passenger. Her passenger, a 31-year-old woman, received critical injuries and was flown to the hospital via a helicopter. Police confirmed that the passenger succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

