Indianola City Council Tables Golf Cart Ordinance

The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday, due to the Labor Day Holiday. The council tabled an ordinance regarding ATV’s, snowmobiles, and golf carts until the September 20th meeting to do more research. Mayor Pam Pepper read a proclamation declaring September as Library Card Sign-up Month and swore in a new police officer, the council approved the third reading of an amendment to city code regarding the Human Relations Commission, general obligation bonds, a rezoning request and determined a nuisance does not exist at 1500 W Third Ave before going into closed session to discuss litigation.