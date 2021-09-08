'The game has changed now': South Bend studio Bend Yoga requires proof of vaccination

For about two months, operations at Bend Yoga felt normal. The yoga and meditation studio located inside the Hibberd Building on Western Avenue in downtown South Bend opened Feb. 28 in 2020, just two weeks before being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. When reopening last summer, owner Caitlin Hubbard kept classes small and required participants wear masks. In May, the CDC relaxed its mask recommendation for vaccinated persons and, weeks later, Hubbard relaxed her protocols and increased class sizes.