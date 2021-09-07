CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rate of reinfections after SARS-CoV-2 primary infection in the population of an Italian province: a cohort study

J Public Health (Oxf). 2021 Sep 8:fdab346. doi: 10.1093/pubmed/fdab346. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Current data suggest that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reinfections are rare, but no information are available on minors and after 12 months of follow-up. METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included all the population...

docwirenews.com

The impact of Vaccination worldwide on SARS-CoV-2 infection: A Review on Vaccine Mechanisms, Results of Clinical Trials, Vaccinal Coverage and Interactions with Novel Variants

Curr Med Chem. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.2174/0929867328666210902094254. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic demanded a global effort towards quickly developing safe and effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. OBJECTIVE: This review aimed to discuss the main vaccines available, their mechanisms of action, results of clinical trials and epidemiological behavior....
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

sssHigh seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 but low infection fatality ratio eight months after introduction in Nairobi, Kenya

Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 2:S1201-9712(21)00696-2. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2021.08.062. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The lower-than-expected COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in Africa has been attributed to multiple factors, including weak surveillance. We estimated the burden of SARS-CoV-2 infections eight months into the epidemic in Nairobi, Kenya. METHODS: We conducted a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19: a fatal case of acute liver failure associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in pre-existing liver cirrhosis

BMC Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 3;21(1):901. doi: 10.1186/s12879-021-06605-7. BACKGROUND: The detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is challenging, particularly in post-mortem human tissues. However, there is increasing evidence for viral SARS-CoV-2 manifestation in non-respiratory tissues. In this context, it is a current matter of debate, whether SARS-CoV-2 shows hepatotropism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Understanding COVID-19 Risk in Patients with Immune Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: A Population-based analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Testing

Arthritis Care Res (Hoboken). 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1002/acr.24781. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the incidence of and factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 testing and infection in immune mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs) versus matched non-IMIDs comparators from the general population. METHODS: We conducted a population-based, matched cohort study among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Current, Recent SARS-CoV-2 Infection May Up VTE Risk After Surgery

For patients undergoing elective or emergency surgery, perioperative or recent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with an increased risk for postoperative venous thromboembolism (VTE), according to a study published online in Anaesthesia. Researchers from the National Institute for Health Research Global Health Research Unit on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2-positive household members up infection risk for health care workers

(HealthDay)—For vaccinated health care workers (HCWs), exposure to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)-positive household members is a risk factor associated with infection, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Yonatan Oster, M.D., from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, and colleagues compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Development of ACE2 autoantibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection

PLoS One. 2021 Sep 3;16(9):e0257016. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0257016. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Activation of the immune system is implicated in the Post-Acute Sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) but the mechanisms remain unknown. Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) cleaves angiotensin II (Ang II) resulting in decreased activation of the AT1 receptor and decreased immune system activation. We hypothesized that autoantibodies against ACE2 may develop after SARS-CoV-2 infection, as anti-idiotypic antibodies to anti-spike protein antibodies.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Comparison of COVID-19 mitigation and decompression strategies among homeless shelters: a prospective cohort study

Ann Epidemiol. 2021 Sep 10:S1047-2797(21)00279-9. doi: 10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.08.023. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the effectiveness of COVID-19 mitigation strategies in two homeless shelters in Massachusetts during the pandemic. METHODS: We conducted a prospective cohort study that followed guests in two Massachusetts homeless shelters between March 30 to May 13,...
HOMELESS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Shot Continues to Prevent Infection, Hospitalization With Delta Variant

HealthDay News — Vaccination protects against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and hospitalization during a period with increasing predominance of the delta variant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
docwirenews.com

Maternal characteristics and pregnancy outcomes of hospitalized pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection in South Africa: An INOSS-based cohort study

Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2021 Sep 9. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13917. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To describe risk factors and outcomes of pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 admitted to South African healthcare facilities. METHODS: A population-based cohort study was conducted utilizing an amended International Obstetric Surveillance System protocol. Data on pregnant...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

National population prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 among pregnant women in Scotland during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: a prospective national serosurvey

Public Health. 2021 Aug 16;199:17-19. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.08.005. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence among pregnant women in the Scottish population during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective national serosurvey. METHODS: We tested 13,428 residual samples retrieved from pregnant women participating...
WORLD
docwirenews.com

Multinational Observational Cohort Study of COVID-19-Associated Pulmonary Aspergillosis(1)

Emerg Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 14;27(11). doi: 10.3201/eid2711.211174. Online ahead of print. We performed an observational study to investigate intensive care unit incidence, risk factors, and outcomes of coronavirus disease-associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA). We found 10%-15% CAPA incidence among 823 patients in 2 cohorts. Several factors were independently associated with CAPA in 1 cohort and mortality rates were 43%-52%.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Recovery of Cardiac Function Following COVID-19 – ECHOVID-19: A Prospective Longitudinal Cohort Study

Eur J Heart Fail. 2021 Sep 12. doi: 10.1002/ejhf.2347. Online ahead of print. AIMS: The degree of cardiovascular sequelae following COVID-19 remains unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate whether cardiac function recovers following COVID-19. METHODS AND RESULTS: A consecutive sample of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were prospectively...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice Towards COVID-19 Among People in Bangladesh: A Telephonic Cross-sectional Survey

JMIR Form Res. 2021 Apr 22. doi: 10.2196/28344. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The world has been grappling with COVID-19 since December 2019, a dire public health crisis. Preventive and control measures have been adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To date, the public’s knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP) regarding COVID-19 across Bangladesh are poorly understood. Therefore, it is important to assess people’s KAP towards the disease and suggest appropriate strategies to combat COVID-19 effectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Plasmapheresis: a feasible choice for bullous pemphigoid patients infected with SARS-CoV-2

Int J Dermatol. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1111/ijd.15892. Online ahead of print. Bullous pemphigoid (BP) patients were vulnerable to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection because they have similar risk factors, so we should pay attention to patients with BP during the epidemic of coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19). As far as treatment is concerned, many strategies for BP were changed during the epidemic. Plasmapheresis not only has been included in the guidelines for BP but also has been used successfully to rescue COVID-19 patients, especially in severe cases. Therefore, it is a feasible choice for BP patients, especially for refractory BP patients, infected with SARS-CoV-2. Apart from these, we have reviewed some points for attention during the plasmapheresis session.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Remdesivir: A Closer Look at Its Effect in COVID-19 Pandemic

Pharmacology. 2021 Aug 10;106(9-10):462-468. doi: 10.1159/000518440. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the etiology of COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in significant harm to the affected countries in every aspect of life. The virus infected over 139 million patients and resulted in over 2.9 million deaths until April 16, 2021. New variants of this virus were identified that spread rapidly worldwide.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Estimated population immunity against SARS-CoV-2 62.0 percent

(HealthDay)—In the United States, population immunity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection was estimated at 62.0 percent as of July 15, 2021, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Seyed M. Moghadas, Ph.D., from York University in Toronto, and colleagues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Six-Month Pulmonary Impairment after Severe COVID-19: A Prospective, Multicentre Follow-Up Study

Respiration. 2021 Aug 19:1-10. doi: 10.1159/000518141. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Long-term pulmonary sequelae following severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia are not yet confirmed; however, preliminary observations suggest a possible relevant clinical, functional, and radiological impairment. OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to identify and characterize...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Deploying a rapid point of care polymerase chain reaction test for SARS-CoV-2 in a clinical research unit to ensure healthy volunteer safety

Bioanalysis. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.4155/bio-2021-0079. Online ahead of print. The entire world was severely affected by the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Early phase clinical research was no exception and clinical healthy volunteer trials were halted across the globe. To enable continuation of development of new drugs, we developed a testing strategy for nonsymptomatic trial participants in an early stage of the outbreak. A point-of-care polymerase chain reaction test combined with a gold standard polymerase chain reaction test and strict social distancing and hygiene measures limited the number of infected subjects entering our clinical research units and reduced further spread for the duration of the clinical trial. Thus, proving efficacy of this strategy to allow safe and effective continuation of early phase clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE

