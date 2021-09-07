Rate of reinfections after SARS-CoV-2 primary infection in the population of an Italian province: a cohort study

Int J Dermatol. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1111/ijd.15892. Online ahead of print. Bullous pemphigoid (BP) patients were vulnerable to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection because they have similar risk factors, so we should pay attention to patients with BP during the epidemic of coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19). As far as treatment is concerned, many strategies for BP were changed during the epidemic. Plasmapheresis not only has been included in the guidelines for BP but also has been used successfully to rescue COVID-19 patients, especially in severe cases. Therefore, it is a feasible choice for BP patients, especially for refractory BP patients, infected with SARS-CoV-2. Apart from these, we have reviewed some points for attention during the plasmapheresis session.

