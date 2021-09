Fall is coming, which means it's time to get cozy. As the temperature cools down, the leaves start to fall, and nature shows off its orange, brown, and yellow colors we want to curl up and get comfortable. What better way to celebrate fall than with a warm beverage and a sweet snack, like a coffee and a donut from Krispy Kreme? Well, the chain has some exciting returning and new flavors this fall season that are sure to hit the spot.