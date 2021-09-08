CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact: miHoYo sued Bilibili, continues crackdown on leakers

By Sai Tiger Raina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiHoYo, developers of the highly popular role-playing game Genshin Impact, has sued popular Chinese video streaming Bilibili in its continued effort to crack down on leakers. According to a recent Xueqiu’s news article published on 6th September 2021, miHoYo has decided to take action against Bilibili by filing lawsuits in order to identify leakers on the platform causing damage to miHoYo’s popular title.

