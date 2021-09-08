CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IA

Warren County Supervisors Approve County Ordinance Changes

By Andrew Swadner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved a waiver for subdivision setback requirements, repealed a county ordinance regarding the sale of pseudoephedrine due to overlapping state and federal law, adopted a county ordinance regarding receiving gifts by county officials, county employees, and dependent family members, and approved Warren County Justice Center change orders. The board also approved a purchase of furniture, an IT proposal, tabled a request to rescind a plat restriction until a recommendation is moved from the planning and zoning commission, and received an update on the Warren County 911 Communications Project.

