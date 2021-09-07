Impact and Management of COVID-19 Among Healthcare Workers in Two Acute Care Hospitals and Two Associated Long-term Care Centres in Barcelona, Spain

Sci Rep. 2021 Sep 10;11(1):18093. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-97612-w. Long-term care facilities (LTCFs) bear disproportionate burden of COVID-19 and are prioritized for vaccine deployment. LTCF outbreaks could continue occurring during vaccine rollout due to incomplete population coverage, and the effect of vaccines on viral transmission are currently unknown. Declining adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) against within-facility transmission could therefore limit the effectiveness of vaccination. We built a stochastic model to simulate outbreaks in LTCF populations with differing vaccination coverage and NPI adherence to evaluate their interacting effects. Vaccination combined with strong NPI adherence produced the least morbidity and mortality. Healthcare worker vaccination improved outcomes in unvaccinated LTCF residents but was less impactful with declining NPI adherence. To prevent further illness and deaths, there is a continued need for NPIs in LTCFs during vaccine rollout.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO