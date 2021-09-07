CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact and Management of COVID-19 Among Healthcare Workers in Two Acute Care Hospitals and Two Associated Long-term Care Centres in Barcelona, Spain

J Occup Environ Med. 2021 Sep 1;63(9):e586-e591. doi: 10.1097/JOM.0000000000002290. OBJECTIVE: To describe the characteristics of COVID-19-related episodes in healthcare workers (HCW) of two hospitals. METHODS: Prospective study of HCW with COVID-like symptoms and/or who were close contacts of confirmed COVID-19. The percentage of positive PCRs among those with symptoms was...

Florida Health Care Association Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Healthcare Workers

The Florida Health Care Association issued a statement supporting the Biden administration’s policy related to vaccine requirements for Healthcare workers. On Thursday, the Biden administration said that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will require the COVID vaccine for healthcare workers at facilities that operate using Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, or that are “CMS-regulated.”
“We’re Exhausted": COVID-19 Surge Pushes Idaho Hospitals And Health Care Workers To Their Limits

A surge in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients is straining Idaho hospitals, and their staff. “I come to you today in what really is the most extreme health care delivery situation the state of Idaho has ever experienced,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, the chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, during a media briefing Thursday.
Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19′s impact on healthcare workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - March 10th, 2020. That is when we saw saw the first cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota and the Avera Health system. “The last 18 months the first half, really the unimaginable. its really hard to describe when people ask how you’re doing, its one of those things where you cant put words to it,” said Jenn Cogley, Avera ICU Nurse.
Texas Nurses Association on how your care is impacted by the COVID-19 hospitalization surge

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Nursing Association said Texas needed 27,000 to 28,000 nurses before the pandemic began. Now, nurses are leaving hospitals to work elsewhere. "Nurses are leaving the profession because they're frustrated, they're tired. You can work for insurance companies. You can work for medical device sales. There are a lot of different things we can use our skill sets," Dr. Serena Bumpus DNP, RN, NEA-BC, director of practice at Texas Nurses Association, said.
The Covid-19 pandemic’s long-term impact on care delivery

How COVID-19 ignited a rapid adoption of telehealth services and how these might influence care delivery after the pandemic has subsided. Jeff Lebrun, the CEO of Optimize Health, discusses how the covid-19 pandemic ignited a rapid adoption of telehealth services and how these might influence care delivery after the pandemic has subsided.
State mandates COVID shots for hospital employees; other health care workers

One week after community and staff protests at Montrose Memorial Hospital, the Colorado Board of Health has mandated COVID-19 shots for employees, taking the decision out of the hospital’s local board of directors’ hands. “On a first look, it looks like it’s a mandate essentially, for the hospital,” said Montrose...
Majority of older adults say health care workers should have to get COVID-19 vaccine

A new poll finds strong support among older Americans for requiring health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In all, 61% of people aged 50 to 80 say the vaccine should definitely be required for all health care workers. An additional 19% say it should probably be required. The remaining 20% said no to such a requirement.
COVID-19 Hurts Health Care Workers’ Credibility

Paul Hoffman writes at the American Thinker about one disturbing byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have a tendency to venerate doctors, and when they heroically save your life, this hero worship can be justified. Our long-time family doctor is another diagnostician extraordinaire, who also happens to be one of my best friends and hunting buddy. When he sewed up my son’s forehead on our dining room table, he too was vaulted into that hero category.
Messenger: South City Hospital bucks trend, won’t require COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers

The marketing pitch on the website of South City Hospital sounds inviting. “The next big step of your nursing career is here,” it says, “with a $20K signing bonus.”. The former St. Alexius Hospital on South Broadway has emerged from bankruptcy with new owners and the same vexing problem facing many health care providers: a nationwide nursing shortage. During the pandemic, because of a combination of high demand, burnout and fatigue, health care workers have been difficult to hire at hospitals, nursing homes and other providers.
COVID care causing PTSD, anxiety for frontline workers in Amarillo hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hospital leaders at BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital said caring for COVID patients is causing PTSD for some frontline health care workers. Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said during Wednesday’s City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing that he was worried about his nursing staff.
Continued need for non-pharmaceutical interventions after COVID-19 vaccination in long-term-care facilities

Sci Rep. 2021 Sep 10;11(1):18093. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-97612-w. Long-term care facilities (LTCFs) bear disproportionate burden of COVID-19 and are prioritized for vaccine deployment. LTCF outbreaks could continue occurring during vaccine rollout due to incomplete population coverage, and the effect of vaccines on viral transmission are currently unknown. Declining adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) against within-facility transmission could therefore limit the effectiveness of vaccination. We built a stochastic model to simulate outbreaks in LTCF populations with differing vaccination coverage and NPI adherence to evaluate their interacting effects. Vaccination combined with strong NPI adherence produced the least morbidity and mortality. Healthcare worker vaccination improved outcomes in unvaccinated LTCF residents but was less impactful with declining NPI adherence. To prevent further illness and deaths, there is a continued need for NPIs in LTCFs during vaccine rollout.
Recovery of Cardiac Function Following COVID-19 – ECHOVID-19: A Prospective Longitudinal Cohort Study

Eur J Heart Fail. 2021 Sep 12. doi: 10.1002/ejhf.2347. Online ahead of print. AIMS: The degree of cardiovascular sequelae following COVID-19 remains unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate whether cardiac function recovers following COVID-19. METHODS AND RESULTS: A consecutive sample of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were prospectively...
Amid nursing shortage, Sanford Health’s resources stretched to capacity

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — COVID-19 cases in the region are surging during a critical shortage of nurses. Sanford Health Fargo’s vice president says the hospital is in crisis. Essentia Health’s resources are also being stretched to capacity. “The time is now to take some action,” said Sanford Medical Officer Dr....
Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
