Osteosarcopenia, the co-existence of osteoporosis and sarcopenia, is associated with social frailty in older adults

 9 days ago

Aging Clin Exp Res. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1007/s40520-021-01968-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Osteosarcopenia is a newly described, aging-associated condition. Social frailty is an important condition whose prevalence may have risen by physical distancing during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. However, the relationship between these two remains unclear. AIMS:...

MedicalXpress

Socializing may improve older adults' cognitive function in daily life

Socializing with others is important for mental health and well-being, and it may help improve cognition, as well—especially for older adults, according to new research. In a study led by Ruixue Zhaoyang, assistant research professor of the Center for Healthy Aging at Penn State, the researchers found that when adults between the ages of 70 and 90 reported more frequent, pleasant social interactions, they also had better cognitive performance on that day and the following two.
MENTAL HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

New Guidance for Osteoporosis Management in Older Women Released

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) released an updated statement on the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis on September 1, 2021. In the 10-plus years since the organization issued its last position statement, there have been important advances in the assessment, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women, especially in the medication options that may help with osteoporosis prevention, says Anne Lake, DNP, an orthopedic nurse practitioner and the coordinator of the fracture liaison service at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Many older adults face balance problems

— G. Dear G.: Balance problems are extremely common in older adults, and often, a single cause cannot be found. Falls happen in about a third of older adults in the community every year. A comprehensive evaluation is appropriate. This includes not only the studies of balance and strength that...
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Social isolation can be deadly for older adults

Socially isolated older adults who enter intensive care units (ICUs) are more likely to die and are at increased risk of disability after discharge compared with those who are more connected to family and friends, a new Yale University study shows. The study, published Sept. 7 in the journal JAMA...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Osteoporosis#Social Behavior#Frailty#Disability#The Asian Working Group#Pmid
International Business Times

Socially Isolated Older Adults 'More Likely To Die' After ICU Admissions: Study

How can social isolation affect older adults with critical illness? A team of researchers found that those who were socially isolated were "more likely to die" after getting discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) than those who had more connections. In their new study, published in the journal JAMA...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Open Notes May Help Older Adults — If They Actually Read Them

Older patients who read their clinicians' notes online may find that the notes help them remember their care plan and take their medications as prescribed, new research suggests. And the more chronic conditions a patient has, the more helpful the notes appear to be. Among adults aged 65 years and...
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Health
Best Life

Eating This Nut 5 Times a Week Can Extend Your Life, Harvard Study Says

Not every food that's good for you tastes good, but nuts may be the exception. Many delicious nuts have long been touted as a nutritious way to maintain heart health, lower your cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and get a ton of essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Now, a new Harvard study has found that consuming one particular nut five times a week can ultimately extend your life by more than a year. To see which nut you should be having a handful of at least a few times a week, read on.
NUTRITION
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
theadvocate.com

Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

