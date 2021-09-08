Powerful earthquake shakes southwest Mexico

MEXICO CITY / CNN — A strong earthquake rattled the southwest region of Mexico late Tuesday, killing at least one and causing widespread shaking as far away as Mexico City, officials said.

A 7.0 magnitude quake struck 2.5 miles east-northeast of Los Órganos de San Agustín, about eight miles from the Pacific Coast beach resort city of Acapulco, according to the United States Geological Survey. At least 92 aftershocks were recorded, including one with a magnitude of 5.2, the Mexican State Civil Protection Secretariat said.

In Mexico City, alarms sounded off shortly before the ground started shaking. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration initially issued a tsunami warning, but it was later called off.

Officials said 19-year-old Eliodoro Hurtado died as a result of the quake. He was in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no initial reports of major damage in the capital, which is about 231 miles from the epicenter. The Mayor said that many people had lost electricity and authorities were working to restore power. Train services have resumed after a safety review, the city’s metro service said in a statement.

Around 1.6 million customers were estimated to be without electricity in Mexico City and throughout four states, the country’s state-owned utility service, Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said in a statement. CFE said it was working to restore power.

While serious damage has not yet been reported from the epicenter, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said authorities did receive reports of falling rocks.

