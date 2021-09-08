Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-08 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bryan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bryan County through 530 AM CDT At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Bennington, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bennington, Albany and Wade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0