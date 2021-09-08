CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bryan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bryan County through 530 AM CDT At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Bennington, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bennington, Albany and Wade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bryan County, OK
City
Albany, OK
City
Wade, OK
City
Bennington, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Pea#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy