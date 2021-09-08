CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Latimer County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Latimer, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Latimer; Pittsburg; Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Intense rainfall from training storms will continue to put down rainfall rates of 1 to nearly 3 inches per hour at times. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Antlers... Clayton Hartshorne... Rattan Stanley... Dunbar Snow... Clayton Lake State Park Kosoma... Moyers Tuskahoma... Yanush Nashoba... Kellond Cloudy... Higgins Oleta... Blanco Damon... Eubanks Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Latimer County, OK
County
Pushmataha County, OK
City
Moyers, OK
City
Pittsburg, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Pittsburg County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Rattan Stanley#Kellond Cloudy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy