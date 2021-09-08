Flood Advisory issued for Latimer, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Latimer; Pittsburg; Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Intense rainfall from training storms will continue to put down rainfall rates of 1 to nearly 3 inches per hour at times. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Antlers... Clayton Hartshorne... Rattan Stanley... Dunbar Snow... Clayton Lake State Park Kosoma... Moyers Tuskahoma... Yanush Nashoba... Kellond Cloudy... Higgins Oleta... Blanco Damon... Eubanks Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.