Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Council discusses re-imagined Youth Commission

WGIL - Galesburg's news
 4 days ago

The Galesburg City Council held a discussion on re-organizing the Galesburg Youth Commission at their meeting, Tuesday, September 7th. Aldermen were all supportive but a few tweaks were suggested. Alderwoman Jaclyn Smith-Esters was instrumental in drafting the ordinance according to Thompson while collaborating with Aldermen Dwight White and Bradley Hix. Alderman Larry Cox says that he would like to see the Commission to be expanded to allow students up to 20 years old. Dwight White disagreed with that point because he says 18-year-olds have the opportunity to run for office. Cox also suggests compensating members $30 per meeting attended to give an incentive for them to participate. That’s different from the monthly $40 stipend. A final vote will be taken on the new Galesburg Youth Commission in two weeks.

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

