BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Generals blank Mustangs

NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Clarksville rolled to a 5-0 win at New Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

Ethan Neal led the way for the Generals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hunter Eurton at No. 1 singles. Terry Morgan defeated Colin Brown 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while Jalen Reyer was victorious 6-0, 6-0 over Gage Snow at No. 3.

Clarksville won the two doubles matches by default.

.

CLARKSVILLE 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0

Singles: Ethan Neal d. Hunter Eurton 6-2, 6-1; Terry Morgan d. Colin Brown 6-0, 6-1; Jalen Reyer d. Gage Snow 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Clarksville wins both by default.

.

HORNETS SWEEP SCOTTSBURG

HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting Scottsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Zidon Coats led the way for the Hornets with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. In the other singles matches, Eli Kleinert triumphed 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2 while Tyler Orberson outlasted David Gaffney 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 3.

In doubles, Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs triumphed 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.

.

HENRYVILLE 5, SCOTTSBURG 0

Singles: Zidon Coats d. Garret McLellan 6-3, 6-1; Eli Kleinert d. Eli Carr 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4); Tyler Orberson d. David Gaffney 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey d. Jace Watson-Mayson Cutter 6-1, 6-3; Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs d. Noah Bagwell-Jonah Copple 6-3, 6-4.

.

EAGLES EDGE PIRATES

CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Austin edged Charlestown 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates picked up wins from Alex Wright, won triumphed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, and Jackson Snelling, who outlasted Blake Stamper 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.

.

AUSTIN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2

Singles: Brendan Hanner (A) d. Dawson Boyd 6-3, 6-2; Alex Wright (C) d. Cameron Richey 6-4, 7-5; Jackson Snelling (C) d. Blake Stamper 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles: Josh Gabbard-Jake Campbell (A) d. Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-3, 6-2; Nick Henderson-Parker Bruce (A) d. Brandon Broady-Trey Brison 6-4, 6-1.

.

RED DEVILS ROLL OVER PIONEERS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting Providence on Tuesday afternoon.

EAGLES EDGE WARRIORS

LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville outlasted Christian Academy 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors' wins came from Nathan Whitten, who downed Dawson Teeter 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and from Myles Morgan and Ethan Sanders, who triumphed 7-6, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles.