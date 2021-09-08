CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight club: Donald Trump will be boxing analyst for Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort bout

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump loves a good fight. Or in this case, four good fights. ESPN reports Trump “has signed a contract to provide commentary on a ‘gamecast’ of Saturday’s boxing event headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. ... His son Donald Trump Jr. will join him at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.”

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

