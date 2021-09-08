Officials identified 32-year-old Andrew Joseph Benavidez who died after a crash in Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 32-year-old Andrew Joseph Benavidez as the man who lost his life after a crash in far north Bexar County.

Authorities confirmed that Andrew Joseph Benavidez died of blunt force injuries from the collision that took place at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 24000 block of Blanco Road. The investigation reports revealed that Benavidez’s vehicle swerved off into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck.

