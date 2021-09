Online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said it is in advanced talks to buy rival William Hill’s non-U.S. operations after beating off rival bids from private equity. The discussions with William Hill’s owner, Caesars Entertainment Inc., are not certain to result in a takeover, 888 said in a filing Tuesday. The Times of London reported earlier that 888 had won the auction with an estimated bid worth more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion).