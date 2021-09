Identifying factors that can contribute to early death is important for a variety of reasons—namely because it can help extend your life. Per a World Health Organization's Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study led by Christopher Murray, of the University of Washington, there are four factors—poor diet, high blood pressure, obesity, and tobacco use—that are the primary causes of early death, defined as occurring before age 86, in the United States. Now, a new study has found that two other factors combined together can significantly increase a person's risk of early death. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.