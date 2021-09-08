You Asked: How Do I Start a Massage Business with a Friend or Colleague?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Maintaining the friendships you formed in preschool, high school, or college can keep you feeling grounded and secure throughout your life, but it's just as critical to expand your circle of friends as you get older. "Making friends when you're younger is important for development and moving through life stages, but making friends as an adult is really important, as well," says psychologist Jessica B. Stern with NYU Langone Health. "When we are adults, we have a better sense of who we are and we are more firmly rooted in our values. When making friends, we're more likely to find someone similar to us in life choices and values, and form a real, strong, meaningful connection."