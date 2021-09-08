CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Battery powertrains can create roomier trucks

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeight limits govern how much cargo a commercial vehicle (CV) can carry, but the size and shape of its payload can also bring limitations. The hope is that battery electric powertrains could create more space for packages to be stowed, boosting the utility of vehicles. Fleets that are tasked with...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Vans#Design#Commercial Vehicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Green Bay, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Schneider adding battery-electric trucks to its fleet

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Schneider announced on Tuesday, Aug. 31 a major battery-electric truck (BEV) deployment as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions. A news release says beginning in 2022, Schneider will add 50 Freightliner eCascadias — the truck manufacturer’s first commercial Class 8 battery-electric truck— to its southern California operations. The move makes the organization one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Smaller batteries no problem for light-duty trucks

Light-duty trucks and commercial vans are prime targets for electrification. With lower gross vehicle weights (GVW) than in the medium-and heavy-duty sector, battery packs can be much smaller and lighter. And while a long, flat chassis could easily support larger packs, all that extra grunt would be overkill in most cases. Research has shown that light-duty commercial vehicles (CVs) rarely exceed more than 100 miles of driving a day, and lighter payloads naturally require less power and torque.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Citroën ë-Berlingo Van: the electric version of the benchmark van enters the catalogue

With a 275km* range offered by its 50kWh battery, ë-Berlingo Van guarantees a relaxed day of work. The installation of the batteries under the floor does not affect the loading volume (up to 4.4m³) or the useful length, which allows objects up to 3.09m to be loaded with the size M body shape and 3.44m with the size XL. The 800kg payload and the towable load of 750kg are weight characteristics across all versions. Beyond its functional services and its modularity, ë-Berlingo Van is appreciated for its comfort, safety and driving pleasure.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Advanced power management essential for electric trucking

It goes without saying that a successful electric light-duty truck operation will require an optimised charging set-up; one that is efficient, reliable and cheap as possible. The return-to-base nature of many light-duty truck applications gives fleet operators the option of overnight depot charging to keep vehicles on the road, but what are the challenges involved in setting up this infrastructure? What accompanying technologies are required to optimise a system? And what aspects of the challenge are unique to the light-duty trucking sector, where vehicle weights are considerably heavier than those seen in the passenger car and van sectors?
Carsautomotiveworld.com

MAHLE develops new battery cooling system for faster charging of electric cars

MAHLE, the specialist for thermal management, i.e., the heating and cooling of the vehicle interior and components, has developed a completely new cooling system for batteries. Cooling is a major challenge, especially when it comes to fast charging battery-powered electric vehicles. The Stuttgart-based automotive supplier relies on immersion cooling as a key technology. An electrically nonconductive coolant flows around the cells, thereby ensuring that the maximum temperature of the battery drops markedly during charging and that the overall temperature is distributed much more homogeneously. Immersion cooling shortens the charging times in electric cars considerably. The batteries can thus be smaller, making electric cars cheaper and more resource-efficient. With this technology, MAHLE is making a further contribution to faster market penetration and broader acceptance of battery-powered e-mobility by consumers.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

The new EQB: family-size electric mobility

The EQB: the essential information and innovations. The EQB offers five seats as standard and is optionally available as a seven-seater. It therefore offers space for many family constellations and the most diverse transport needs. This gives it an exceptional position among compact electric cars. The two seats in the third row can be used by people up to 1.65 metres tall, and child seats can also be fitted there.
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

The connected truck

The modern truck fleet could unlock huge efficiency gains by adopting connected vehicles and procedures. Once a fleet might only have monitored immediate data points such as vehicle GPS data, for instance, but an increase in sensor technology and cellular bandwidth is opening the door for more granular data management centred on maximising vehicle uptime.
CarsMotorAuthority

Rivian R1T proves electric trucks can wade through deep water

Any self-respecting off-road vehicle comes with impressive water-fording capability, something Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe showed off in a recent video posted to Twitter. It shows a Rivian R1T wading through water nearly up to the top of its hood. Rivian's website lists a wading depth of more than three feet...
Industryautomotiveworld.com

Battery recycling will be vital for European supply chain

Demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase enormously in the next few years. With many automakers investing heavily in electric vehicles, demand for batteries will increase by at least 30% a year for the next decade in Europe, according to a European Commission report from 2020. But while electric vehicles might offer a more sustainable alternative to current mobility options, the materials wasted in production can be incredibly damaging to the environment.
Carselectronicproducts.com

EV powertrain systems leverage WBG devices for higher power efficiency

The automobile industry’s two-pronged quest for better fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions presents a number of technological problems for the sensor systems that support these platforms, as well as the battery management systems and all other parts of the engine. Electric vehicles (EVs) are benefiting from technological advancements, which are delivering lower prices while also providing the increased range efficiency that many consumers want. The market is being driven by a mix of higher-capacity batteries, more efficient electric motors, and innovative wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductor solutions for the entire powertrain. WBG materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) have exceptional inherent properties, offering a variety of system-level benefits for improved performance.
PoliticsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Now You Can Lose Your License Driving a Squat Truck in NC

If you live in North Carolina you should be more than concerned if you own any modified vehicle. Especially if you drive a squat truck because now the state can take your driver’s license away from you. The state has added yet another wrinkle in its zeal to ban any vehicle with modifications it doesn’t like.
Traffic Accidentsteslarati.com

Tesla seemingly harassed by Camaro driver, flawless instant karma ensues

There is a reason why Tesla classifies its Full Self-Driving and Autopilot systems as safety features. The world’s roads are dangerous, and highways are even more so. A driver could just be cruising peacefully without a care in the world one moment, and in the next, they could be evading a potentially serious crash from an overly aggressive driver. This seemed to be the case in a recent Tesla incident that has made the rounds online.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Rheinmetall: Innovative thermal management for electric and hybrid drives

An international automaker has awarded the Rheinmetall technology group an important order for CWA400 coolant pumps. Worth a figure in the two-digit million-euro range, the transaction marks the extension of an existing contract. Delivery of the pumps, which are earmarked for installation in luxury hybrid vehicles with 2.5-litre four-cylinder engines, is to be complete by 2024. The components were developed by Rheinmetall subsidiary Pierburg Pump Technology GmbH and will be produced at the company’s plant in Hartha in Saxony.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Polestar 2 priced to impress as premium EV

New versions of the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback have made their European public debut at the 2021 IAA in Munich. Announced earlier in 2021, the expanded Polestar 2 model range now offers three powertrains, increasing accessibility and audience appeal. First European customer deliveries of the new versions of the already acclaimed premium electric vehicle will begin in September.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Halewood gets into the spirit of electric with Kia

Halewood Artisanal Spirits PLC has taken delivery of 25 Kia e-Niro from Bolton Kia to help transition its fleet to electric power. Halewood chose the e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range, which was introduced in March this year and offers up to 282-miles (WLTP combined) or 382-miles (WLTP city) range from a single charge of its 64kWh battery. This e-Niro model also benefits from the high-power 201bhp (150kW) electric motor that top specification e-Niros are equipped with, while also offering an on-the-road starting price of £34,945. This qualifies for the UK Government Plug-in Car Grant, reducing the price by a further £2,500.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Pirelli equips one in three electric cars at the Munich IAA Mobility Show

The world’s leading carmakers at the 2021 International IAA Mobility Show in Munich have chosen Pirelli tyres for their most sustainable cars. Nearly one in three electric cars (29%) at the show and on the road in Munich use Pirelli P Zero or Scorpion tyres. With some of these tyres containing Elect technology, designed for cars with zero or low emissions, Pirelli’s Cinturato P7 tyres are also at the show on the BMW 320e hybrid and 3 Series models.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

First new Kenworth 52-inch flat roof sleeper delivered to C.A.R. Transport

C.A.R. Transport recently became the first Kenworth customer to receive the new Kenworth 52-inch flat roof sleeper introduced this year. The company specified the new sleeper on a Kenworth W990 to serve its commercial auto hauler operations. Founded in 1983, C.A.R. Transport has its headquarters in Burleson, Texas, and maintains locations throughout the United States.
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why the SR-71 Blackbird airframe was designed to leak fuel

Pooling under the SR-71 Blackbird it was assumed that it had a mechanical flaw. No way, this was planned!. Throughout its nearly 24-year career, the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane remained the world’s fastest and highest-flying operational aircraft. Flying at Mach 3+ from 80,000 feet, it could survey 100,000 square miles of Earth’s surface per hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy