Energy Industry

Lebanon working with World Bank to fund power supply plan, says minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
AMMAN (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker energy minister said on Wednesday his country was working with the World Bank to secure financing for a scheme to import Egyptian gas to Jordan that will generate power to supply Lebanon.

“We are working with the World Bank to cover the correct financial cover,” Raymond Ghajar told a news conference after meeting his Jordanian, Syrian and Lebanese counterparts.

The meeting was to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to ease Lebanon’s power crisis which involves using Egyptian gas to generate power in Jordan that would be transmitted via Syria.

