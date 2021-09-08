CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other views: Labor Day then and now

By Medford Mail Tribune
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we paused for the traditional end-of-summer celebration known as Labor Day, it’s worth reflecting on how things have changed for workers since the holiday was first observed — and how they haven’t. As with so many other things, Oregon was the first state in the country to pass a...

www.heraldandnews.com

Labor IssuesRichmond.com

Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike. The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer — at least to the United Auto Workers local leaders who recommended it to their members: Pay raises. Signing bonuses. Lower-priced health care.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Local View: The future of U.S. labor

“Labor is prior to and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital and deserves much higher consideration.”. As we honor the contributions of American wage earners on Labor Day on...
Labor IssuesWKRN

Workers with long-COVID now have more rights to celebrate this Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Labor Day marks the celebration and recognition of workers’ rights across the country, and this year workers now have even more rights when it comes to dealing with long-COVID complications in the workplace. On the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, President Joe Biden...
EconomyNJBIZ

Weekly $300, other jobless aid ends over Labor Day weekend

Federal unemployment benefits ended for half a million New Jerseyans over the weekend, after Gov. Phil Murphy declined to use money from the White House to continue paying out the aid. Murphy, on Aug. 30 – just before Hurricane Ida slammed into the Northeast, said that to do so would...
Jobsoc-breeze.com

Room with a view: Consider your options this Labor Day

As the COVID-19 pandemic affects the nation, hires and turnover reach record highs in 2020. Data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) highlight the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the results of efforts to mitigate its spread in 2020. With the challenges of the pandemic, many of the JOLTS data elements experienced shocks early in the year before returning to previous trends. In fact, many of the data elements experienced series highs. For example, the hires level reached a series high of 8.3 million in May 2020, bouncing back from a depressed level of 3.9 million in April 2020. The total separations level, also referred as turnover, reached a series high of 16.3 million in March 2020, boosted largely by a spike in layoffs and discharges.
EconomyYork Dispatch Online

Laborers in demand this Labor Day: Companies add wages, flexibility

ATLANTA — It’s an unusual Labor Day. Workers are in demand but relatively scarce, enticed by incentives but scared of infection, constrained by child care needs, while attracted by a more elastic workplace. And while there are worries that the latest wave of the coronavirus will undercut the jobs expansion,...
Public HealthCNET

Millions lost pandemic unemployment benefits on Labor Day. Now what?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, COVID-era expanded unemployment benefit programs expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as coverage for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were impacted by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely.
Economymarketplace.org

Demand for workers is strong. Maybe too strong.

The picture we got of the jobs market this week was pretty positive: Yesterday we learned that first-time claims for unemployment were down last week by 34,000 to 310,000, the lowest since mid-March of last year. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book noted: “Demand for workers continued to strengthen...
Economycriernewsroom.com

It may be time to re-evaluate America’s outdated labor culture

All around the nation, businesses, schools, and hospitals are suffering from short-staffing due to a labor shortage the likes of which has never been seen before. According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a record 10.1 million job openings were recorded in June. If so many jobs are available, why aren’t unemployed Americans flocking to them? The answer lies in the treatment of millions of workers at dead-end jobs and a re-evaluation of priorities as a result of the pandemic. The labor shortage isn’t a result of unemployment benefits offered by the federal government as Republicans might suggest; rather, it is the result of a market flooded with jobs that offer no future and pitiful pay. The labor shortage is an opportunity to restructure American work culture to value the individual over an endless march from one dead end job to another to make ends meet.
Public HealthHomer News

Point of View: Give thanks to health care workers this Labor Day

We are at month 18 of this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and South Peninsula Hospital is just now seeing the levels of patient surge that we feared, but planned for, when this all began. Beds, supplies, protocols, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), negative pressure rooms, ventilators, oxygen, therapeutics. Check. The part that was difficult to plan for was the shortage of workforce.
U.S. PoliticsMilton Daily Standard

Real solutions come from the people

In addition to pushing back against a Washington-centric tax-and-spend plan that would add trillions more onto our national debt, I spent the month of August connecting with the people who live and work in communities across Pennsylvania’s 12th District so that our team can best represent them in Congress. Their...
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
U.S. Politicstheeastcountygazette.com

IRS Demands Payback of $600, $1,200 & $1,400 Stimulus Checks Benefits

For quite some time, IRS has been sending stimulus payments, tax refunds to eligible Americans. However, despite their claim, many eligible Americans are yet to get their due. If that wasn’t enough, IRS is now sending out letters to Americans and demanding the payback of full or partial stimulus payments.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Economic Crisis Due To Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Don't want to get the Covid vaccine? You're not alone. A new poll shows that 72% of employees surveyed will quit their jobs if required to get the Covid-19 vaccine. According to a recent poll, the vast majority of people will refuse to partake in mandatory vaccinations if required by their employer. The results show that 72 percent of Americans would quit their jobs if they were not granted a religious or medical exemption.
California StatePosted by
Newsweek

Gavin Newsom's California Recall Election Odds Slashed Days Before Crucial Vote

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on course to defeat the recall effort on September 14 after his odds of beating the attempt to remove him were slashed over the past week. Bookmakers Betfair, which operates the world's largest online betting exchange, puts Newsom's odds of remaining in office at 1/8, while the odds that he is removed from office now stand at 4/1 on Sunday, September 12. This was a slight decline on odds offered on Saturday, which were 1/18 for him to remain in office and 6/1 for him to be removed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden takes his shot

President Biden says he's met the enemy — and it's America's unvaccinated. The big picture: The majority of U.S. sentiment may be with him. But Biden's still taking a major political risk, and he and his team know it. He's testing business leaders' resolve, putting Democrats' standing in swing states and districts on the line ahead of 2022's midterm elections and tempting a tsunami of litigation over new requirements that could touch 100 million Americans.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma to Defy Federal Vaccine Mandates

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and state legislators wasted no time firing back at President Biden's new Federal vaccine mandate. The new Federal mandate was announced yesterday (09-09-21) and will affect around 80 million plus Americans. That's close to 75% of the overall U.S. workforce. At this time Oklahoma plans to...

