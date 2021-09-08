Other views: Labor Day then and now

All around the nation, businesses, schools, and hospitals are suffering from short-staffing due to a labor shortage the likes of which has never been seen before. According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a record 10.1 million job openings were recorded in June. If so many jobs are available, why aren’t unemployed Americans flocking to them? The answer lies in the treatment of millions of workers at dead-end jobs and a re-evaluation of priorities as a result of the pandemic. The labor shortage isn’t a result of unemployment benefits offered by the federal government as Republicans might suggest; rather, it is the result of a market flooded with jobs that offer no future and pitiful pay. The labor shortage is an opportunity to restructure American work culture to value the individual over an endless march from one dead end job to another to make ends meet.