SEC Threatens Legal Action Against Coinbase over Crypto Firm’s Proposed Lending Scheme

Coinspeaker
 4 days ago

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disagrees with the SEC threat, adding that the Commission is simply threatened by the lending program. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is threatening to sue Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) over the American exchange’s proposed crypto lending program. According to a recent report, the Commission served Coinbase with a Wells notice, a document that informs the receiver about an impending lawsuit. This came about after Coinbase said its users would soon be able to earn interest by lending crypto assets. Coinbase’s planned program, dubbed Lend, would allow users to earn double-digit yields on USDC deposits on its platform.

www.coinspeaker.com

Coinspeaker

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

