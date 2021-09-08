SEC Threatens Legal Action Against Coinbase over Crypto Firm’s Proposed Lending Scheme

Leading crypto exchange Coinbase is facing legal action from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its plans to launch a lending programme on its platform.The SEC sent Coinbase a Wells notice, which serves as an official way for the regulator to let a company know that it intends to sue.In response, Coinbase agreed to temporarily suspend plans for its Lend product, which would have allowed customers to earn interest on their holdings by lending them.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogIn a blog post titled, ‘The SEC has told us it wants to...