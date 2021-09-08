CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Andrew Omobamidele: Republic of Ireland have taken significant step forward

By Damian Spellman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aWZ9_0bpdEatI00

Andrew Omobamidele is convinced the Republic of Ireland have taken a significant step forward despite seeing their hopes of World Cup qualification all but ended.

The 19-year-old Norwich defender’s full debut against Serbia on Tuesday evening ended in a 1-1 draw in another dramatic conclusion after Cristiano Ronaldo had snatched a famous victory from Ireland’s grasp at the death in Portugal and Shane Duffy had rescued a first point of the campaign against Azerbaijan with a late equaliser.

A return of two points from the first five Group A fixtures is way below their target and leaves them 11 points adrift of the Portuguese and nine shy of the Serbs with only one automatic place up for grabs, but Omobamidele is confident Stephen Kenny’s young side has put down a marker.

He said: “It’s a huge lift. We didn’t win but it’s a huge step.

“We showed that we can go toe-to-toe with these nations, as you saw in Portugal with players like Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, all these world-class boys, and we went toe-to-toe with them for 85 minutes.

“Obviously it was unfortunate at the end, but it’s a huge step in the right direction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qk0ya_0bpdEatI00

Ireland are now without a competitive victory in 16 attempts – 12 of them under Kenny’ charge – but the emergence of a new generation of players is a source for optimism with the manager insisting his focus was always on Euro 2024 rather than the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final he inherited from predecessor Mick McCarthy or the current campaign.

Omobamidele and fellow 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu, who made a string of fine saves to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic in particular, were outstanding against Serbia, while 20-year-old striker Adam Idah came of age in three games in which seven of the 20 men who took to the pitch were aged 22 or under.

For the Norwich defender, who played a key role in the Canaries’ Sky Bet Championship title drive at the end of last season, a first cap as a substitute and a maiden start on Tuesday represent the stuff of dreams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBbfU_0bpdEatI00

Omobamidele, who was told he was starting against Serbia during Monday’s team meeting, said: “At first, you don’t take it in. Then we walked out of the meeting and I went up to my room and it kind of sank in there.

“You can never get your first start in an Irish jersey back, so before the game, I wanted to perform.

“It was my first time starting and playing in the Aviva and the crowd was just… I’ve never experienced anything like that in my whole footballing career, so that’s probably the highlight of my career so far.”

It might have been an even bigger night for Omobamidele had goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic not managed to keep out his raking shot in the third minute of stoppage-time as Ireland pushed for a late winner after Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal had cancelled out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s first-half header.

He said with a smile: “I was taking my jersey off already straight away after it left my boot.

“To be fair to the keeper, he pulled off a good save, but I was ready to jump into the crowd.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

239K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Mick Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland#Serbia#Portuguese#Serbs#Irish#Coybig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Republic of Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu not taking his position for granted

Gavin Bazunu refuses to accept he is the Republic of Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper despite announcing himself on the world stage by saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.The 19-year-old Manchester City keeper, who is on a season-long loan at League One Portsmouth, brilliantly kept out Ronaldo’s spot-kick during Wednesday night’s heartbreaking 2-1 World Cup qualifier defeat in Faro as he won his fifth senior cap.Bazunu has established himself as Stephen Kenny’s number one ahead of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers in the absence of the experienced Darren Randolph but insists he constantly feels the need to prove himself.Done 👍We're...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s match against Portugal

The Republic of Ireland head for Portugal on Wednesday evening knowing this month’s fixtures could largely determine their World Cup qualification hopes.After defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two Group A games, Ireland know they need a drastic improvement against the Euro 2016 winners, Azerbaijan and Serbia if they are to maintain an interest in the tournament.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding their daunting clash with Portugal in Faro.The Ronaldo factorÉ sempre um orgulho voltar à seleção e representar o nosso país!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YUvX8Zunyg— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 30, 2021Cristiano...
Soccersoccertimes.com

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Portugal (1/5) vs Republic of Ireland (14/1) When: Wednesday, 1st September 2021, Kick-off 19:45. On Wednesday night, Portugal will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign when the Selecao host the Republic of Ireland in Group A of European qualifying for next years World Cup.
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS Ali Daei's international scoring record as the legendary Portugal forward nets 110th goal for his country in World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland

Ali Daei, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Republic of Ireland national association football team, John Egan, Manchester United F.C., Spain, Rafael van der Vaart, France. Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Ali Daei's 15-year international goalscoring record after netting his 110th goal for Portugal. The 36-year-old equalled Daei's mark at the Euros this summer...
FIFAPosted by
newschain

Shane Duffy’s late equaliser gets the Republic of Ireland out of jail

Shane Duffy got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they left it late to rescue their first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a face-saving 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Duffy’s 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov’s stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened...
FIFASkySports

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan: Shane Duffy strikes late to earn Ireland point and avoid embarrassing loss

Shane Duffy rescued the Republic of Ireland as they left it late to salvage a first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Duffy's 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov's stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened Ireland's Group A account at the fourth attempt on an evening when they stared further embarrassment full in the face.
FIFAfourfourtwo.com

Matt Doherty hopes Republic of Ireland soothe Portugal pain against Azerbaijan

Matt Doherty has urged the Republic of Ireland to soothe the bitter disappointment inflicted upon them by Cristiano Ronaldo by finally opening their World Cup qualifying account against Azerbaijan. Ireland host the Azeris at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening having seen a famous victory wrestled from their grasp in...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Boss Stephen Kenny defends record as Republic of Ireland draw with Azerbaijan

Stephen Kenny has launched a passionate defence of his Republic of Ireland reign after admitting their World Cup hopes are realistically over. Ireland needed a late Shane Duffy equaliser to spare them the ignominy of a home defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan, ranked 112th in the world, as they belatedly opened their Group A account at the fourth time of asking after a 1-1 draw in Dublin.
FIFAfourfourtwo.com

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games

The Republic of Ireland have gone 15 competitive games without a win after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan. Current manager Stephen Kenny has presided over 10 Nations League fixtures and World Cup qualifiers either side of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia without a single three-point haul, extending a trend which dates back to the latter stages of predecessor Mick McCarthy’s reign.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Official: Chelsea's Thiago Silva Available for Aston Villa Clash

Thiago Silva has been cleared and is available to play for Chelsea ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Aston Villa. Silva was set to miss Chelsea's next two fixtures against Aston Villa on Saturday, and then their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. This is due to the Brazil FA asking FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension because clubs didn't release their players for the international break, which goes against FIFA's rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy