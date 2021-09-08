CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

An 18-wheeler struck and killed a man after he jumps off I-35 overpass downtown (San Antonio, TX)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M28hJ_0bpdB7K700
An 18-wheeler struck and killed a man after he jumps off I-35 overpass downtown (San Antonio, TX)

On Tuesday morning, a man probably having mental health issues was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler after he jumped off a downtown overpass.

As per the initial information, officers were flagged down by drivers who reported that a man was walking and waving a large stick and while holding a bottle in his hand in the area of Interstate 35 and Brooklyn Avenue.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

An 18-wheeler struck and killed a man after he jumps off I-35 overpass downtown

September 8, 2021

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Overpass#Brooklyn#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 33-year-old Jun Meng who died in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 264 (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified 33-year-old Jun Meng, of Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 264. On August 30, officers actively responded to the crash scene at around 9:25 a.m. at mile marker 7. The preliminary investigation showed that a 2020 orange Jeep Wrangler was northbound on the freeway when it veered across the centerline and into the southbound lane for reasons that are yet to be known.
Vancouver, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

11-year-old bicyclist injured after being hit by a vehicle in central Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

On Wednesday evening, an 11-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in central Vancouver. As per the initial information, police actively responded to the area of 11120 S.E. 10th St. in the Ellsworth Springs neighborhood near Interstate 205 at 6:32 p.m. after receiving reports of a bicycle accident. An eyewitness informed police that the child rode into the street and was hit by a vehicle heading west.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle rollover crash claimed the life of 1 person near northeast of Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday night, one person was killed following a single-vehicle rollover accident in northeast of Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the incident took place at about 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 15 between North Las Vegas and Overton. The preliminary reports showed that the crash involved only one vehicle that rolled over near the Valley of Fire Highway off-ramp after the collision.
Carson City, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 580 left one person in hospital (Carson City, NV)

On Wednesday night, one person received injuries following a crash on Interstate 580. As per the initial information, the incident took place in the northbound lanes of the freeway in which a semi-truck and a pickup truck were involved. The preliminary reports showed that one of the vehicles struck the other vehicle from behind. On arrival, medics rushed the injured person to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy