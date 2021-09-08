An 18-wheeler struck and killed a man after he jumps off I-35 overpass downtown (San Antonio, TX)

On Tuesday morning, a man probably having mental health issues was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler after he jumped off a downtown overpass.

As per the initial information, officers were flagged down by drivers who reported that a man was walking and waving a large stick and while holding a bottle in his hand in the area of Interstate 35 and Brooklyn Avenue.

