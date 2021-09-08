$10 billion U.S. battle for Britain's Morrisons heads for auction

UK Unemployment (Jul) – 14/09 – The unemployment picture for the UK economy has improved significantly over the last few months, a trend that is best illustrated with the sharp decline seen in the claimant count rate since March, when it was at 7.2%. Since then, we’ve seen a sharp decline, falling to 5.7% in July, as businesses continue to reopen, even with the delay to July 19th. Monthly claims fell by 7.8k in July, a modest slowdown from the 136k in June. The ILO unemployment rate for June saw a slight decline to 4.7%, with the furlough scheme still disguising the full effects of the pandemic. It is set to fall further to 4.6% for the three months to July, while wages growth has also moved higher rising to 7.4%, with the risks it could well move higher, and the inherent risks that this could have on UK inflation expectations. As the furlough scheme continues to wind down and businesses have to contribute more to the scheme, there is a high probability we could start to see the headline ILO number start to edge higher and converge towards the monthly claim’s numbers, although high vacancy rates could well mitigate some of this risk. Last week insolvency firm Mazars said that hotels and restaurants were already starting to feel the pinch, in a trend that looks likely to worsen as pandemic support programs start to come to an end. As a consequence, the risks for the unemployment outlook continue to look more positive than negative, with a lot of unfilled positions available for those who want them. The Bank of England is also more optimistic about the labour market than it was at the beginning of the year adjusting its outlook for unemployment to 5.2% for this year, and down to 4.7% in the second quarter of 2022. We also have the latest headline inflation numbers for August, and this is expected to see a big jump from 2% in July to 2.9%, which considering recent comments from Governor Andrew Bailey on policy normalisation, could increase pressure on the MPC to start removing stimulus.